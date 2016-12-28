Fake crime, real learning at campus house

Clad in a white jumpsuit, a mask and shoes covered with disposable booties, Sarah Wildman sprays the room with a bottle full of Bluestar.The solution glows neon blue when it comes into contact with traces of blood, and in the darkened master bedroom, it’s impossible to miss — a large smear lights up almost instantly on the floor a few feet from the bed. A little further back, bright sparks of blue that last just a blink of an eye — a sign that someone’s used bleach in an attempt to clean up the mess.Another member of the four-person forensics team snaps a photo of the smear with a tripod-mounted camera. Someone else scrawls down the camera’s settings and the time the photo was taken on their tablet — when combing through a crime scene, recording every detail is essential.While the equipment (and blood) is very real, the scenario — a violent sexual assault — is, thankfully, just staged. Wildman and her team are forensic science students in the University of Ontario Institute of Technology, where a house dedicated to staging mock crime scenes is just another part of a hands-on education.Getting to practise investigation techniques is just as important as understanding the theory behind them, adjunct professor and former Durham police detective constable David Robertson said.Article Continued BelowRobertson, who still speaks with a Scottish lilt despite having left his homeland at age 19, spent 36 years with the force (21 of them in forensic identification); the last six he was responsible for training road officers in crime scene investigation. “A lot of it is something they’re going to have to experience themselves,” Robertson, 69, said of forensics work. “Yeah, you can watch a video of an autopsy, that’s fine. You go to one and you get the sights and the smells, that’s what makes a difference, you know?”The house, a former groundkeeper’s residence, is an older, unsuspecting two-storey structure surrounded by fields and small clusters of trees. The basement houses lockers and space where students can change into their jumpsuits. A small lecture space where Robertson briefs students before every lab is on the ground floor, along with an office where instructors can watch students via security cameras as they work.

