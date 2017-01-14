Falsely convicted, in maximum security and pregnant

John Chipman’s book Death in the Family delves into the lives of four of the families devastated by a child’s death and then victimized by Dr. Charles Smith, Ontario’s top pediatric forensic pathologist. Years later Smith would be found guilty of professional misconduct. Scarborough native Tammy Marquardt spent 13 years in prison for murdering her 2-year-old son, Kenneth Wynne. She lost another son to adoption through Children’s Aid, then entered prison pregnant. Her conviction in October 1995 was quashed in 2011 because it relied on flawed testimony from Smith that pointed to asphyxiation. A new trial was ordered, but the Crown withdrew charges.Tammy and the other new prisoners were first taken to Admissions and Discharge. Everyone was strip-searched, then given their prison kit: two pairs of sweatpants, two sweaters, two T-shirts, five pairs of underwear, five pairs of socks, two bras, four towels, four facecloths, two sheets, one pillow, one pillowcase, a blue blanket and some basic toiletries and personal hygiene products. All of her worldly belongings could now fit inside a pillowcase.After intake, the new inmates were taken to see the OIC, or the officer-in-charge. His name was Barry McGinnis, and he had some words of advice for Tammy. “If you want that child to live,” he said, pointing to her stomach, “you don’t tell anyone what you’re in here for.”It had never occurred to Tammy that none of the other inmates would know what she was in for. She asked McGinnis what she should say if people asked.Article Continued Below“Tell them you killed your husband,” he said.It was good advice, crucial advice; advice he didn’t have to give her. She was never sure whether he told her for her baby’s sake, for her own safety or to save himself the trouble of dealing with the aftermath if an inmate tried to beat her to death.P4W was a multi-security prison, since at the time it was the only women’s penal institution in the country. The prison was made up of two ranges, called A and B, a segregation unit and a separate area called the Wing. New inmates — the “fresh fish” — were housed in A range; B range was for the troublemakers, the inmates who liked to start fights and otherwise stir up trouble.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx