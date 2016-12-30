Families still homeless six months after Mississauga house explosion

It’s been six months since a house blew up on an east Mississauga street, shaking the normally quiet neighbourhood and damaging dozens of nearby homes, but Natalie Lewandowski says she still has nightmares. Twelve weeks pregnant at the time, Lewandowski was home alone when the house on Hickory Dr., just a few houses away from the one she shared with her mother, boyfriend and sister, exploded without warning. “I’m traumatized by it. ” Lewandowski told the Star Wednesday. The force of the explosion shattered the townhouse’s windows and lifted the vent covers out of the floor; a piece of lumber pierced through the roof. “I was in the living room and the explosion happened and I literally thought I was going to die,” she said.Lewandowski’s family hasn’t been able to return since; the townhouse, owned by her mother, was badly damaged and is still undergoing repairs, one of 33 homes still uninhabitable half a year later. Article Continued Below“Now, any noise I hear scares me. I get frightened so easily,” Lewandowski said. “… Every loud noise or bang or anything outside, I’m like, ‘What’s happening?’”And although what happened is clear, how and why is still murky.Owned by Robert Nadler and his spouse Diane Page, Hickory Dr. suddenly exploded on June 28, raining chunks of concrete, wood, paper and pink insulation down on the surrounding neighbourhood.

