Family calls for safer roads after competitive cyclist dies in New Brunswick training crash

SUSSEX, N. B.—A competitive cyclist who died after being hit by a vehicle while training in New Brunswick was a positive, vibrant woman who was poised to go professional next year, her friends said.Ellen Watters, 28, was badly injured in a Dec. 23 crash outside Sussex, N.B. Her death was announced Wednesday.“She was always a very happy, smiling, positive person. She always had 10 times the energy of anyone else,” said Vince Caceres, owner of the Ottawa-based cycling team she was a part of. “She loved to laugh. She always had an idea — a crazy thing to do. She really gave a vibrancy to the team. She always knew what to do to cheer people up.”The RCMP say Watters was riding around 2:30 p.m. Friday when she was struck by a vehicle travelling in the same direction. A statement from Watters’ family posted on the Cycling Canada website said she no longer had any brain function after the collision.The family said they want to see improved safety conditions for cyclists on roadways.Article Continued Below“We would ask everyone to spread awareness of the necessity of cyclist advocacy, and to contact their local politicians to help get changes made,” they said in the statement.Caceres urged New Brunswick to enact a one-metre rule for motorists, which is already legislated in other provinces including Nova Scotia and Ontario.“There has to be a readdressing of the laws governing safety for cyclists, because I think it’s falling behind the times,” he said.

