When Joanne MacIsaac looks around at the lawyers who will represent the various parties at the upcoming coroner's inquest into her brother Michael's death, the same question always comes back to her: If public dollars are funding all of these lawyers, why does her family have to foot the bill for their own? It's a problem addressed in a Court of Appeal judge's recent review of police oversight in Ontario, but one the provincial government has yet to fix."This should be a level playing field, funding should be given to everyone," MacIsaac told the Star. "Either they fund every party involved, or they fund none . . . They don't facilitate our participation in the process, but they facilitate everyone else's. Perhaps they just want the status quo."The inquest, set to begin July 17 in Toronto, will delve into the circumstances surrounding the death of Michael MacIsaac, who was shot by Durham police Const. Brian Taylor on an Ajax street in December 2013. Why did Durham police shoot and kill a naked man?Michael, 47, was holding a table leg when confronted by police, according to Ontario's police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, which cleared Taylor of criminal wrongdoing. MacIsaac's family has disputed the SIU's version of events. They also believe he left his house naked that day after having an epileptic seizure. The MacIsaacs' predicament around legal representation highlights the fact that there is no guarantee of funding for a lawyer at a coroner's inquest for a family of a person killed by police.