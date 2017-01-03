Family flees blaze after man throws firebomb at their home in Halifax, police say

HALIFAX—A couple and their two children were forced to flee their Halifax home after it was firebombed, bewildering neighbours who insisted their well-manicured corner of the city’s west end is typically a quiet, safe place.No one was injured in the spectacular fire, which saw flames roaring out the front windows.However, the building is badly damaged. Beyond the charred and melted vinyl siding on the front of the house, the main floor is a blackened mess, as is much of the second floor.The family, which includes a 12-year-old girl and a seven-year-old boy, escaped into the cold with only the clothing they were wearing, and some didn’t have boots or shoes on, said Red Cross spokesman Dan Bedell. A tenant living in an upstairs apartment was not home at the time, he said.Const. Dianne Penfound said police believe the building, at the corner of Chebucto Road and Quinn Street, was deliberately set on fire around 11:30 p.m. Monday.Article Continued Below“A witness in the area saw an unknown man in a white vehicle pull up and throw an incendiary device, which ignited the building,” she said in an interview Tuesday, adding that the witness told police the suspect was white.Heidi Cleary, who lives next door, said she was startled awake by her neighbour’s barking dog, and the sudden arrival of a fleet of police cars and fire trucks.“It’s awful to know that happened right here in the neighbourhood,” she said, while sweeping up the mess left behind by a Christmas tree she had just hauled to the curb.

