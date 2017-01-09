Family, friends pay respects to Milton woman killed in terror attack in Turkey

After moving his family from Iraq to Canada, Omeed Al-Muhandis stopped worrying about his children all the time. They now worry about him instead; the chemistry professor moved back to Iraq eight years ago and has since survived two explosions, including a 2012 car bombing that tore open his stomach and throat. If anyone in his family were to meet a violent end, it would be him, Al-Muhandis always thought. He never dreamed that Alaa, his first-born child, would die at the hands of terrorists.She was a married mother-of-two who ran a decorating business in Milton. She lived in Canada, the “safest country in the world.” She was only 29.“I should have gone. Not her,” said a grieving Al-Muhandis in a phone interview from Iraq. “She was still waiting for her big future.”On Sunday, hundreds of mourners streamed into a Mississauga banquet hall to attend a memorial service for Alaa Al-Muhandis, the only Canadian killed in a New Year’s Day terror attack in Turkey.Article Continued BelowThe gunman — who remains at large — massacred 39 people inside a popular Istanbul nightclub. Daesh, also known as ISIS or ISIL, has since claimed responsibility for the attack.Outside the memorial for Alaa, the parking lot was filled to capacity as hundreds of friends, relatives and acquaintances streamed into the banquet hall to mourn, share food and recite the Qur’an. A photo of Al-Muhandis was displayed in the foyer, surrounded by white flowers and roses dyed blue, her favourite colour. Al-Muhandis was a “bright and nurturing soul” who was always there for friends and family, according to her cousin, Ammar Abdul-Raheem. News of her tragic death has been “shocking to all of us,” he said.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx