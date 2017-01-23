Family of boy who looked annoyed in town hall photo to name baby after Trudeau

FREDERICTON—A photo of a boy looking exasperated while sitting behind the prime minister has been making the rounds on social media, even giving Justin Trudeau a laugh, but the boy’s family wants to set the record straight about the circumstances.Abdel Kader Al Shaikh was photographed covering his hands over his eyes with his head tilted toward the ceiling as he sat in the front row of Trudeau’s town hall in Fredericton last week.The Canadian Press photo struck a chord with social media users, with some interpreting the boy’s expression as frustration with the prime minister.Trudeau had a more lighthearted take on the scene, joking that as a former teacher, he’s used to speaking in front of an audience of squirming children.Article Continued Below“I haven’t seen faces like these kids’ since I taught math class,” Trudeau wrote in a tweet that generated thousands of likes. “Thanks New Brunswick!”While Trudeau’s former students may have grimaced in math class, 10-year-old Abdel Kader was eager to hear what the prime minister had to say last Tuesday, his father said in an interview aided by an interpreter.Hassan Al Shaikh said he and his wife, Radia, along with four of their seven children waited for two hours to see Trudeau, even letting some of the kids skip school so they could see their “hero” in person. The family holds Trudeau in the highest esteem, Hassan Al Shaikh said, as the “only leader in the world” who welcomed Syrian refugees with open arms.“(I’m) so grateful for all of the Canadian people … who received (our family) with amazing hospitality,” he said. “While other countries closed their borders … Canada was the only country that opened the doors and opened the hearts for the Syrians.”