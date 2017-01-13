Family of corrupt Tunisian titan seek normal life in Canada

MONTREAL—The family of a corrupt Tunisian businessman who fled to Canada after the Arab Spring uprising wants Ottawa to unfreeze their bank accounts to alleviate their financial hardships, according to court documents.Belhassen Trabelsi, the brother-in-law of Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, Tunisia’s former president, has been described in United States diplomatic cables released by Wikileaks as “the most notorious” member of an infamously corrupt clan that functioned as a “quasi mafia” in the country.When Trabelsi fled to Montreal in 2011 with his wife Zohra and the couple’s four children, the Canadian government froze their bank accounts under the Freezing Assets of Corrupt Foreign Officials Act, a law that allows Canada to help countries in turmoil by enabling it to block access to assets and seize property of wanted individuals.Belhassen Trabelsi disappeared from Canada last May.The remaining family members received asylum in August.Article Continued BelowThey are now asking a Federal Court judge to lift the sanctions on the businessman’s wife and children.“The complainants have been accepted as refugees and wish to live a normal life once more,” reads an application for a judicial review that was filed with the court on Dec. 30, 2016. The existence of the legal request was first reported Friday by Montreal’s La Presse newspaper.The family claims in the court application that they are unable to open bank accounts in their own names, are obliged to make rent, tuition and other payments through the account of a third person, have difficulty finding work and are experiencing “stress and psychological distress.”

