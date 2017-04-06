Family of girl fatally struck by vehicle seeks $4 million in lawsuit

The family of a girl who was killed less than two weeks before her 16th birthday while crossing the street has filed a lawsuit alleging the City of Mississauga and others were at fault for inadequate lighting they say led to the collision.Madeleine Petrielli was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street on Britannia Rd. West at Glen Erin Dr. with her boyfriend shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 2.The traffic light on Britannia Rd. was amber and the walk sign hadn’t yet lit up when she and boyfriend Thomas Grant began to cross the road, Grant said. As Madeleine continued forward, she was struck.Grant said his girlfriend never saw the car.Article Continued BelowHad the Mississauga intersection where Madeleine was killed been better lit after dark, she’d likely still be alive, the family claims.None of the allegations have been proven in court.On Wednesday, the family announced a $4 million lawsuit against the city, Peel Region, the utility company hired to maintain street lighting in Mississauga, as well as the driver involved in the collision. They allege each party was negligent, leading to Madeleine’s death.