Family of transgender girl on cover of National Geographic harassed with threats

KANSAS CITY, MO. —It didn’t take long for two public reactions to erupt on the announcement last week that Avery Jackson, a 9-year-old girl from Kansas City, would be the first known transgender individual to be pictured on the cover of National Geographic.The first and most overwhelming reaction to her appearance on one version of the magazine’s January cover continues to be an outpouring of support.The second: hate —scorching and violent messages. One suggested that the only way Avery would be safe is if her mother were “exterminated.”“It’s a bunch of internet trolls,” said Debi Jackson, 42, Avery’s mother. “And what they do for fun is find people to make fun of and start threads. This one particular group likes to target the trans community —a lot of them try to target people and harass them so, so much so that they’ll commit suicide.“They’ve started a thread about me, (describing me) as a horrible and abusive parent who is using my child for fame and fortune, and obviously I have a twisted sexual deviancy issues to make my boy act like a girl …Article Continued Below“They found information (about our family) and put it out there. People later commented, ‘Yeah, she’s definitely one who needs to be cyberbullied until she commits suicide.’”To be sure, over the last three years, the Jacksons have come to realize that advocating for their transgender daughter invites harsh criticism.It began not long after Avery and her family received what was mostly an outpouring of positive support as the focus of a story headlined “I am a girl” on transgender children that appeared in February 2014 in The Kansas City Star.

