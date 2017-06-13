Tears come to Rose Mono’s eyes when she remembers her long-distance conversations with her younger brother. He’d call her just to chat, or sing carols over the phone at Christmas.Remembering the last time she saw Andrew Loku alive, when he took a trip to visit her in Saskatoon in 2012, she breaks down.“I don’t know what I’m going to do,” she said. “I lost my brother.”Mono and her son, Mono Alam, flew to Toronto from Saskatchewan this week to attend the ongoing coroner’s inquest into Loku’s death. It was important to the family to learn about his final moments, though it has been difficult to sit and listen, Alam said.“He was just a happy person who just got pushed too far, and couldn’t handle it any more,” said Alam, saying he knew little about his uncle’s mental health challenges.Article Continued BelowLoku, 45, was killed by a Toronto police officer in July 2015, after he advanced on two officers while holding a hammer. Police had been summoned to Loku’s apartment building by a 911 call reporting he was threatening to kill another resident.The inquest has heard Loku struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder after being tortured in what’s now South Sudan. At the time of his death, he had three times the legal driving limit of alcohol in his bloodstream.Loku had been hoping to bring his wife and five children, aged 12 to 20, to Canada from Uganda, where the kids were all attending school. Mono and Alam said they are worried about Loku’s children, some of whom are now living in a camp in Juba, South Sudan.