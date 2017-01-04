Famous statue falls afoul of Facebook

The majestic bronze statue of Neptune, the Roman god of the sea, has towered atop the fountain in the centre of the Piazza del Nuttuno square in Bologna, Italy since the 16th century.The historic sculpture has been a tourist attraction for years.And it appeared to violate Facebook policy.The social media site faced criticism after it banned an image showing the nude statue, saying it was “explicitly sexual.”Elisa Barbari, who posts about the history and culture of Bologna on her Facebook page, uploaded a photo of the nude sculpture in late December.Article Continued BelowShe was shocked to receive the message from Facebook saying it violated its advertising policy.Barbari told the Star it was “absurd” of the social media giant to censor art. She added that the statue, commissioned by the Papal State and created by sculpture Giambologna, is a symbol for the city.

