Famous Woman's Rights Activist Malala Yousafzai 'Heartbroken' Over Trump's Immigration Decision

Malala Yousafzai, famous woman’s rights activist and the youngest-ever Nobel Prize laureate, has said that she is “heartbroken” by U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to ban refugees from entering the United States. Many organizations and groups have protested President Trump’s decision to sign the executive order on Friday, temporarily barring immigrants (from seven Muslim countries) and refugees from entering the country. President Trump said that this particular order was designed to prohibit radical terrorists from entering the United States. But the decision also consequently puts a temporary blanket ban for any refugee trying to enter the United States of America. “I am heartbroken that today President Trump is closing the door on children, mothers and fathers fleeing violence and war. I am heartbroken that America is turning its back on a proud history of welcoming refugees and immigrants — the people who helped build your country, ready to work hard in exchange for a fair chance at a new life.” Malala wrote that she was heartbroken for all Syrian refugees, especially the children, who have had to suffer through six years of war. She called the president’s decision an act of discrimination. Malala also added the story of her friend Zaynab, a refugee who fled three wars to come to the U.S. as a refugee at age 17. Zaynab learned English, graduated high school and is currently in college, studying to be a human rights lawyer. Malala ended her statement with a personal note to President Trump. “In this time of uncertainty and unrest around the world, I ask President Trump not to turn his back on the world’s most defenseless children and families.” Trump says that his latest order will prohibit radical terrorists from entering the country. [Image by Praziz/Shutterstock] Malala shared her statement via her Facebook page “Malala Fund,” which represents her organization that is “focused on helping girls go to school and raise their voices for the right to education.” Malala, who lives in Birmingham in the U.K., rose to prominence following her advocacy for human’s rights and woman’s education in her native Swat Valley in Pakistan, where the Taliban had banned girls from going to school. She was featured in Time magazine’s 2013, 2014, and 2015 issues as one of “The 100 Most Influential People in the World.” She was the co-recipient of the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize. Many have criticized Trump’s decision for being biased against Muslims. A vocal critic of the president’s decision to bar Muslim immigrants has been former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright. Albright, who came to the U.S. with her family as a refugee from Czechoslovakia in 1948, fleeing persecution by the Communist government, points out that “by specifically targeting Muslim-majority countries for these immigration bans, and by expressing a clear preference for refugees who are religious minorities,” there was no question that Trump’s order was biased against Muslims. “And when one faith is targeted, it puts us all at risk.” President Donald Trump signed the controversial order on Friday, January 27. [Image by Pool/Getty Images] Trump signed the decision to indefinitely bar all Syrian Refugees from entering the U.S. He also put a 120-day bar on refugees from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. No visa will be issued to citizens of these Muslim-majority countries for the next 30 days. Trump called this decision “a measure to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of America,” explicitly specifying, “We don’t want them here.” Trump paid homage to the victims of the September 11 attacks, dedicating this decision to them. “We don’t want to admit the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas. We only want to admit those that support our country and love, deeply, our people.” I promise that our administration will ALWAYS have your back. We will ALWAYS be with you! pic.twitter.com/D0aOWhOH4X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2017 President Trump also signed an executive order on Friday for rebuilding the military, according to Trump, “to build new planes, new ships, tools and resources.” Trump justified his decision with the following statement. “As we prepare our budget request for Congress, our military strength will be questioned by no one and neither will our dedication to peace. And we do want peace.” [Featured Image by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images]