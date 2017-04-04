Fans, friends identify Toronto rapper Robin Banks as victim in Woodbridge shooting

York Region police have refused to confirm that a man critically hurt in a shooting at a Woodbridge hookah lounge early Monday was Toronto rapper Robin Banks.But hundreds of fans, friends and collaborators, are using the #PrayforRobinBanks hashtag over social media to send their blessings and prayers, hoping the 22-year-old artist will recover.Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill shared a photo of Banks over Instagram with a caption that read “Pray 4 da kid” that has been liked nearly 27,000 times.York Region police responded to reports of a shooting outside the Cameo Lounge on Steeles Ave. W., near Weston Rd., around 2:45 a.m. Emergency crews arrived to find three people suffering from gunshot wounds. A woman and man, both 26, were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A 22-year-old man from Toronto remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. Police refused to identify him.Article Continued Below“The shooting happened inside and outside (the hookah lounge),” said Const. Andy Pattenden. There were as many as 150 people inside the club at the time of the shooting, he said.Police issued a warrant Tuesday for Rushawn Anderson, 19, and Nicholas Rhoden, 26. Both Toronto men are wanted for attempted murder and are considered armed and dangerous. Police are also looking for a 2013 black, four-door Honda Accord with the licence plate BZMX 845.