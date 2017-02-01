Far-right killer or Daesh sympathizer, their online radicalization is often the same: Analysis

First responders in conflict zones are wary of secondary terrorist attacks — another bombing or mass shooting that targets those racing to the scene. Domestic terrorism has a second wave too, striking online with an arsenal of racism, damaging speculation and quite often, breathtaking ignorance.That has been the virtual scene since Sunday’s killing of six Muslim men at a Quebec mosque. Terror experts say the polarization on Twitter and other social media platforms is a worrying trend as many terrorists — from foreign fighters who pledge allegiance to Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, to Norwegian mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik — began their violent path online.Read the latest news on the Quebec mosque shootingHicham Tiflati, a senior research associate at Georgetown State University and Montreal resident who has studied groups like Daesh, also known as ISIS and ISIL, says he has seen a rise in far-right extremism online, especially in Facebook groups that have a closed membership. Article Continued Below“We’ve been paying a lot more attention to ISIS sympathizers or other violent Islamists, but somehow we’re not paying attention to the other side,” Tiflati said. Tiflati said the “radicalization ladder” is almost identical for Islamic and far-right extremists, often starting online where the angry or frustrated seek out like-minded individuals and challenge opponents. The problem is likely to get worse with one of the world’s most popular trolls now its most powerful man. U.S. President Donald Trump continues to dismiss outrage against his ban on refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim countries. On Monday he blamed an airline’s computer outage for the mass protests.