Father tells B.C. court drunk-driving son who killed RCMP officer not a monster

COLWOOD, B.C.—A man who was drunk and speeding when he ran into a police cruiser, killing an RCMP officer, says he would take her place if he could.Kenneth Fenton told a sentencing hearing Friday that his selfish and irresponsible actions resulted in the death of Const. Sarah Beckett.“I’m heartbroken for the pain I’ve caused to Sarah’s family,” Fenton told B.C. provincial court.“I fully accept the responsibility for what I’ve done and accept the punishment I deserve today in this courtroom.”Fenton pleaded guilty in May to impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death.Article Continued Below“I never wanted to hurt anyone or leave children and a loving husband without a wife and a mother,” he said. “From the bottom of my heart, I am sorry for this tragedy.”The court has heard Fenton, 29, had three times the legal blood-alcohol limit in his system when he ran a red light and hit Beckett’s cruiser broadside in a suburb of Victoria in April 2016. The speed his truck was going was estimated at up to 90 kilometres per hour in a 50 km/h zone.Fenton’s lawyer Dale Marshall submitted 33 character reference letters on his client’s behalf.