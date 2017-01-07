FBI knew Florida suspect was disturbed, watching Daesh videos, says brother

PENUELAS, PUERTO RICO—The brother of a man accused of shooting five people at a Florida airport questioned Saturday why his brother was allowed to keep his gun after U.S. authorities knew he’d become increasingly paranoid and was hearing voices.After serving in the National Guard in Iraq, 26-year-old Esteban Santiago had trouble controlling his anger and told his brother Bryan Santiago that he felt he was being chased and being controlled by the CIA through secret online messages. But when he told agents at an FBI field office his paranoid thoughts in November, he was evaluated for four days, then released without any followup medication or therapy.“The FBI failed there. … We’re not talking about someone who emerged from anonymity to do something like this,” Bryan Santiago told The Associated Press, speaking in Spanish outside his family’s pale yellow house nestled in the lush mountains of the southern town of Penuelas. “The federal government already knew about this for months, they had been evaluating him for a while, but they didn’t do anything.”In recent years, the 26-year-old Estaban Santiago — a new dad, family said — had been living in Anchorage, Alaska. But there were signs of trouble.Esteban told FBI agents in Alaska that the government was controlling his mind and was forcing him to watch Islamic State group videos, a law enforcement official said Friday. The official was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.Article Continued BelowMORE ON THESTAR.COM5 dead, U.S. veteran in custody in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airportFort Lauderdale airport shooting suspect ‘lost his mind’ after tour in Iraq, family says

