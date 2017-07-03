Fear of losing custody stops pregnant women from disclosing homelessness, Toronto numbers show

Samantha was 18 and living in a shelter when she gave birth to her eldest daughter — just one of an estimated 300 babies born each year to homeless or underhoused women in Toronto.Pregnant and living between the streets and a shelter, Samantha, whose name has been changed to protect her identity, said she was scared of losing her baby before she’d even had the chance to meet her.“I was working my hardest to get a place before I had her,” she said. If she found a home before she gave birth, she wouldn’t have to answer questions about her living situation, she said.It’s a common fear among pregnant and underhoused women, experts say, and not an unreasonable one.Article Continued BelowChild protection services can become involved when there are concerns about housing, said Maritza Sanchez, the executive director of Jessie’s: the June Callwood Centre for Young Women, a Toronto-based resource centre for pregnant teens, young parents and their children.That fear is one reason that the data, which relies on pregnant women and mothers to self-identify as homeless or underhoused, has shockingly under-represented the scope of the issue in Toronto.Now a group of front-line health workers is trying to change that.