Federal budget must be prudent as Canada awaits economic climate of Trump presidency, Morneau says

TORONTO—Finance Minister Bill Morneau is suggesting the upcoming federal budget will have the room to deal with whatever economic climate could ensue as the Donald Trump administration takes over in the U.S.Morneau, who met with a dozen private sector economists in Toronto Friday, provided no details when asked about how Trump’s election win has impacted the budget preparation process.But he said he will exercise prudence as he plans upcoming investments “to ensure that we have the capacity to deal with the environment that we find ourselves in.”There has been some concern that the new U.S. administration could spell trouble for the Canadian economy, particularly if border tariffs are implemented.Craig Alexander, chief economist at the Conference Board of Canada, has said that Trump’s promise to boost infrastructure spending and cut corporate and personal taxes would fuel U.S. economic growth, which would benefit Canada.Article Continued BelowHowever, any moves to introduce protectionist measures and force business investment to return to the U.S. could harm Canada, Alexander said.It remains to be seen whether or not such measures will be implemented.A report Thursday by National Bank Financial Markets cautioned that exports of Canadian goods to the U.S. could fall by roughly nine per cent if Trump implements a 10 per cent border adjustment tax on imports.

