Federal Court dismisses Quebec professors challenge of Saudi arms deal

OTTAWA—The Federal Court has dismissed a challenge by a Quebec law professor to condemn the federal government’s $15-billion sale of light armoured vehicles to Saudi Arabia.University of Montreal law professor Daniel Turp, a former Bloc Québécois MP, challenged export permits authorizing the deal, saying Saudi Arabia’s poor human rights record should give the court the ability to review it.Justice Daniele Tremblay-Lamer ruled that the court’s role was not to “pass moral judgment” on the decision by then-foreign affairs minister Stéphane Dion to issue export permits allowing the deal.She said the court simply had to ensure that the decision was legal.“Of course, his broad discretion would have allowed him to deny the permits,” Tremblay-Lamer’s ruling said. “However, the court is of the opinion that the minister considered the relevant factors.”Article Continued BelowThe previous Conservative government negotiated the deal and the current Liberal government opted to honour it. The armoured vehicles were produced by General Dynamics Land Systems of London, Ont.Turp initially sought an injunction to block the deal last March, but one month later Dion signed a series of permits allowing the sale to proceed.Turp was asking the court to exercise its authority to review the government’s decisions to see if they were legal.