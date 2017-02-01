Federal government scrap plan to cross-examine elders in 60s Scoop lawsuit

A class-action lawsuit over Canada’s obligation to thousands of children who lost their indigenous identities during the so-called ’60s Scoop should be in a judge’s hands by the end of the week following the last-minute cancellation of a hearing he had requested for Thursday.Two former aboriginal leaders were expected to tell the court about the advice they would have given the government — had they been asked — on helping on-reserve children retain their cultural identities after placement in non-indigenous homes.Instead, government lawyers this week informed Superior Court Justice Edward Belobaba that they now had no plans to cross-examine the aging elders. They also indicated they had no further evidence to tender, documents show.In response, Belobaba scrapped the hearing he had ordered and instead asked for brief written submissions to be filed before the weekend. He also said he expected to announce a date for his ruling next week.At issue is a request by the plaintiffs for summary judgment in their $1.3-billion lawsuit filed in 2009, and Ottawa’s counter-application that the action be tossed. The suit alleges about 16,000 at-risk indigenous children in Ontario suffered a devastating loss of identity when they were placed in non-aboriginal homes from 1965 to 1984 under terms of a federal-provincial agreement.Article Continued BelowThe plaintiffs maintain the government violated the agreement by failing to consult with the various Indian bands about the child-welfare program — an assertion Belobaba appeared to have accepted.At a hearing in December, in which the government argued it had no legal obligation toward the children, Belobaba ordered Thursday’s now cancelled mini-hearing on the narrow question of what bands might have told Ottawa.One of the proposed witnesses, Wilmer Nadjiwon, 95, was chief of Chippewas Nawash Nation for 14 years starting in 1964, when police and child-welfare authorities removed aboriginal children from their community.