Federal government urged to create oversight bodies for border agency

Ottawa should set up two independent oversight bodies to deal with public complaints against Canada’s border officials and review policies involving enforcement and detention, says a new report.The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has the powers of arrest, detention and search and seizure, and can stop travellers for questioning, and take breath and blood samples without a warrant, yet there is no independent civilian oversight of the organization, said the B.C. Civil Liberties Association report.“This is a highly unusual situation in Canada. Every significant police agency in the country has some form of independent oversight or review body, and in many cases, multiple such agencies,” said the 56-page report, released Wednesday.“In light of a worrying number of deaths of migrants in detention, deplorable conditions of prolonged confinement in immigration detention facilities, and numerous examples of egregious officer conduct, this glaring gap in oversight must be urgently remedied.”Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, who oversees the border agency, was under fire last year after a series of deaths of detainees in immigration custody and an earlier report by the United Nations over Canada’s record of lengthy immigration detention stays and a lack of medical support for inmates.Article Continued BelowThe federal government has since held public consultations to review a broad range of issues, including oversight and accountability. The final report, published in May, found “unanimity” on the need for oversight, but no consensus on how it should be conducted.“The government promised accountability for CBSA over a year ago. It’s time to act. The CBSA has extraordinary powers. CBSA officers interact with extremely vulnerable populations, including refugees fleeing violence and migrants being detained in maximum security prisons,” said Laura Track, a lawyer with the civil liberties association and co-author of the report.“There is no formal and independent complaints process where individuals can register their concerns. There is no independent body with a mandate to look at the agency’s policies and practices to ensure they respect individual rights. It is deeply disturbing that officials with such wide-ranging powers are not subject to any kind of independent oversight.”