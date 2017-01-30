Federal government urged to suspend refugee pact with U.S.

Refugee advocates are calling on Ottawa to immediately suspend a U.S.-Canada bilateral pact that bans refugees from crossing the border for asylum, arguing the United States is no longer safe for refugees.The Safe Third Country Agreement came into effect in 2004 to prevent refugees from making asylum claims in both countries, clogging up the system. It has significantly slashed the number of claims lodged on both sides of the border.“The U.S. was never safe for all refugees and is now even less safe,” said Janet Dench of the Canadian Council for Refugees.Withdrawing from the agreement would mean all asylum seekers currently in the U.S. could access Canada’s refugee system without having to risk their lives by turning to human smugglers, she added.On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order that restricts immigration from seven majority-Muslim countries, halts all refugee admission for 120 days and bans all Syrian refugees indefinitely.Article Continued BelowThe seven countries targeted are Iraq, Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Libya and Yemen. Not only are the measures affecting travellers to the U.S. but also permanent residents of the U.S., so-called green-card holders.With the 2017 intake of 110,000 refugees slashed by Trump to 50,000, advocates and critics are urging the Trudeau government to step up and fill the void along with other refugee resettlement countries.“Clearly Trump is putting his money where his mouth is, most regrettably,” said Queen’s University immigration law professor Sharry Aiken. “Given the government’s suggestion to revisit the use of torture on U.S. territories and the travel ban, it will be suspect for Canada to have any collaboration with the U.S. administration.”