For 18 months, Christopher Campbell-Durufle has been trying to convince immigration officials that his mother-in-law in Colombia is a legitimate traveller with no intent to overstay her welcome in Canada.Since 2015 the Toronto man has made three failed attempts to help Ofelia Chavez Ruiz obtain a visitor visa to see him and his wife but could not figure out the reasons for the rejections, which occurred despite documentation showing the 76-year-old woman’s strong ties — and desire to return — to her homeland.However, Campbell-Durufle said a recent response from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada to an MP on his family’s behalf might have explained the realreason for the decisions.“In the case that interests you, a note to our electronic file indicates that the applicant is a widow and that she was unable to convince the officers of the visa office in Bogota that she was firmly established in her country,” the department noted in an email to New Democrat Leader Thomas Mulcair, whose office took up the family’s case.In previous rejection letters, officials had only cited the woman’s lack of travel history, wealth and a purpose for the visit, as well as her ties to Canada through her daughter, as reasons for the refusals.Article Continued BelowCampbell-Durufle, a University of Toronto PhD student in international law, said he was shocked by the “widow” reference in his mother-in-law’s file.“No one could tell us what they wanted. We had given them all the information, notarized documents and statements trying to meet their criteria in good faith. The last application we presented had 186 pages of proofs,” lamented Campbell-Durufle, who met his wife, Carolina Delgado, in Bogota in 2012 and married her two years later.“But we couldn’t do anything about the fact my mother-in-law is a widow. Does it mean that all widows and widowers can’t travel to Canada? This is ridiculous.”

