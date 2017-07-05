Federal judge says strict bail terms necessary for Egyptian accused of terror ties

Strict release conditions need to continue for an Egyptian man the federal government has long branded as a potentially dangerous terrorist, a Federal Court judge has ruled.In rejecting a request from Mohamed Mahjoub to have most conditions lifted, Judge Henry Brown ruled the terms were necessary to ensure public safety.“No one suggests (he) is currently engaged in activities dangerous to Canadians,” Brown said in his decision. “However, his previous active and material support for terrorists — including Mr. (Osama) bin Laden, al-Qaida and others — are facts that lead me to find that his danger is serious.”Mahjoub, 57, who has steadfastly denied any terror ties, came to Toronto in December 1995 and was granted refugee status almost a year later. However, he was slapped with a national-security certificate and arrested in June 2000, in part based on secret evidence supplied by foreign agencies linked to torture.The federal government has wanted to deport him for years, but he argues he faces a substantial torture risk if sent to Egypt and so he has remained in a limbo that his many efforts have failed to change.Article Continued BelowRead more: Mohamed Mahjoub loses bid to ease strict release conditionsCourt rules Mahjoub’s rights violated but security certificate ‘reasonable’Mahjoub was released in 2007 under conditions he found so onerous — among them almost constant surveillance — that he opted to go back to prison. He was released again in 2009 under conditions the courts eased substantially in 2013 and again in July last year.