Federal MP says province responsible for delay of injection sites

The federal MP responsible for intergovernmental affairs says the province is what’s standing in the way of supervised injection in Toronto.As B.C. experiences an ongoing crisis in fentanyl overdoses that killed 374 drug users last year, Toronto has requested federal permission to open three supervised injection sites meant to monitor and protect against overdose and disease. The number of overdose deaths in Toronto grew to unprecedented levels in 2014, increasing by 77 per cent since 2004.Liberal MP Adam Vaughan, a former Toronto city councillor, said his government and health minister Jane Philpott have acknowledged the issue as a health emergency and are ready to sign off on the sites following on-site inspections.“If they can get the drywall up and the injection sites staged, we will be there within 24 hours to give them the approvals to make sure those sites get up and running. The minister is adamant that there is no federal hurdle that she will not personally knock down to get these things up and running,” he said. “So, the only thing slowing this down is funding from the province.”Article Continued BelowAmid the finger-pointing, Councillor Joe Cressy, who heads the city’s drug strategy implementation panel, said there’s nothing more the city can do. The federal government hasn’t previously raised the issue of on-site inspections, which would not be possible until funding was committed and the sites built. But the city is still waiting for the green light from the federal government. “We need the other levels of government to now step up,” Cressy said. “The only outstanding pieces required are, one, the federal government to give us the formal exemption . . . and two, for the province of Ontario to confirm that it will fund them.”

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx