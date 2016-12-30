Federal, provincial governments face growing number of prison violence lawsuits

Sandra Ogonoski wakes up many nights, sick with worry about how to care for her 49-year-old son.Allen Ogonoski was beaten in a British Columbia jail cell in 2011, his head battered so badly that he sometimes forgets what his mother tells him within a few minutes.“He still sleeps with a blanket wrapped around his head like a shawl, protecting his head,” the 70-year-old said in a recent telephone interview from her home in Winnipeg.“When I’m gone, who is going to look after him?”Ogonoski, her son and her husband Gerald, 73, are among a growing number of inmates and their family members joining lawsuits arguing Canada’s federal and provincial facilities fail to meet basic constitutional and common law duties to keep prisoners safe from violence.Article Continued BelowOntario lawyer Kevin Egan represents dozens of families and inmates in federal and provincial prisons who have gone through similar experiences. The veteran litigator began by focusing on the violence he says has plagued the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre in London.His clients include Jeremy Sippel, who was severely beaten at the facility after being arrested for alleged child abduction in 2013 — a charge later dropped in court after the girl’s parents testified to his innocence.In an interview, Sippel, who is in his late 20s, said the beating occurred within minutes of his arrival, after a guard told him inmates were awaiting him. Almost four years later he has plates in his jaw, and suffers nightmares, depression and memory loss.

