FedEx Driver Seen In Viral Video Rescuing American Fag Will Not Face Disciplinary Action

A day after a video showing FedEx driver Matt Uhrin rescuing an American flag from being burnt by protesters went viral, FedEx issued an official statement in which they indicated that they would not pursue disciplinary action against the driver. However, according to the Iowa City Press Citizen, FedEx is currently in the process of reviewing the facts of the incident and is also talking to the driver to “better understand” what took place at the time of the incident. A tweet from the official FedEx Twitter account read; We have reviewed the matter in Iowa City involving driver Matt Uhrin. He remains a FedEx employee & we have no plans to change his status. — FedEx (@FedEx) January 28, 2017 It was on Thursday that a video showing FedEx driver Matt Uhrin rushing into a group of protesters burning American flags in an attempt to save one of the flags went viral. The incident happened near the Iowa City pedestrian mall in front of the Old Capitol Mall in the midst of a flag-burning protest. Watch the video of the incident below. GREAT NEWS! FedEx driver who stopped Flag burning keeping his job. Thank you FedEx!???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/f8Z9lpVbFc — WestCoastCon (@jonyourside) January 28, 2017 After the video went viral, the FedEx driver became an instant online sensation with praise coming in for him from several quarters. Several people come out in full support of Matt’s actions on the day, and even pre-emptively started a petition pleading FedEx not to consider taking disciplinary action against its employee. As of Friday, the petition was signed by more than 3,000 people – all of whom supported the FedEx drivers stand. @FedEx You have an AMAZING????employee in Iowa City that saved our flag from being burned. Give him a raise!!???????????????????? #PATRIOT #MAGA #POTUS — Tringe???????? (@tringe) January 27, 2017 “Let’s make sure Matt Uhrin keeps his job at FedEx. He was standing up for our American flag and should be commended, not punished,” an excerpt from the petition read. Several others were, however, not too sympathetic and demanded Matt be punished for what he did. FedEx backs driver seen in viral video saving Old Glory from being torched https://t.co/n6MJewcnu5 pic.twitter.com/mUweKZs9xz — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 28, 2017 The official statement issued earlier by FedEx did not clearly reveal what they plan to do with their now famous employee. It read; “FedEx has reviewed the facts of the incident and interviewed our courier to better understand what took place. As with all personnel issues, we are handling the matter internally.” Meanwhile, Matt Uhrin has attempted to keep a low profile ever since the incident. The FedEx driver also declined to offer any further comments but did say that his actions did not in any way represent the views of his employer. Matt had earlier revealed that the incident happened near a mall where a crowd had assembled to stand against racial and social injustice and U.S. imperialism. One of the protesters at the march explained their reasoning behind the decision to burn the American flag; “When I see the flag, I see racial injustice, I see social injustice from Native American genocide to African-American slavery to failing to recognize women as citizens until the 20th century,” Paul Osgerby of Iowa City said Thursday. 23-year-old Osgerby and 21-year-old Kelli Ebensberger, 21, were both later arrested and charged with violating Iowa City’s public burn ordinance. If sentenced, they could face up to 30 days in jail or a fine of up to $625. Both of them will appear at the Johnson County Courthouse on Feb. 23 at 8 a.m. According to local police officials, both of them were charged because they refused to seek a permit from the local fire department to burn the flags. Earlier in December 2014, an Iowa law that made it illegal to defile, cast contempt upon, satirize or deride a flag was declared unconstitutional. [Featured Image By Mark Lennihan/ AP Images]