Feds discriminating against women through Indian Act, Ontario court hears

TORONTO—A woman denied Indian status despite being able to trace her indigenous heritage for at least five generations is the victim of gender discrimination, Ontario’s top court heard Tuesday.Changes to the law in 1985 designed to address such discrimination only created new problems for women such as Lynn Gehl, her lawyer told the Court of Appeal.Gehl, 54, of Peterborough, Ont., has been unable to register as an Indian because she does not know who her grandfather was. By post-1985 policy, the government assumes he was non-Indian, which ultimately deprived Gehl of her status.Tens of thousands of women are estimated to be in Gehl’s situation — denied Indian status because a father is listed as unknown or unstated on a birth certificate, commonly the result of rape, incest or abuse, or because he simply disavows his child.Gehl has faced real consequences, including loss of treaty rights and “growing up in a cultural void and shame,” said her lawyer, Christa Big Canoe.Article Continued BelowGehl’s co-counsel, Mary Eberts, said the government’s interpretation of the Indian Act puts women at a disadvantage because it is generally far more difficult to identify a father than a mother.As a result, the government’s policy on unknown or unstated paternity — or the underlying provisions of the Indian Act — are unconstitutional, court heard.“Women still carry the disadvantages from the pre-1985 regime,” Eberts said. “Males and females under the Indian Act are not the same. The male still benefits from some historical privileges.”

