Feds hike military spending to pay for more soldiers, fighters, warships

OTTAWA—The federal government is vowing to open the spending taps for Canada’s military to pay for improved benefits for rank-and-file personnel, more frontline soldiers, and new hardware, which includes a bigger fleet of fighter jets (88), warships, drones for surveillance and airstrikes, and new capabilities for special forces troops. Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan took the wraps off the long-awaited defence policy review Wednesday and set out the Liberal government’s vision for the Canadian Armed Forces for the next 20 years.Titled, “Strong, Secure, Engaged,” the document details a strategy to invest in military personnel and equipment, backed by a big boost in spending.Read more:Highlights from the Liberal’s new defence policyIt calls for a hike in annual defence funding from $18.9 billion now to $32.7 billion by 2026-27, a boost of $6.6 billion over the next five years and $62.3 billion in additional funding over the next two decades.Article Continued BelowBut with the next federal election just over two years away, the question is whether future governments will feel obliged to act on this Liberal plan.The government boasts that its defence plan is “ambitious, yet realistic.”“New investments will ensure critical core capabilities and equipment that are underfunded and unfunded can now proceed . . . . It will also support growth in emerging domains, such as space and cyber, and critical areas such as intelligence and special operations forces,” the military said in a news release.