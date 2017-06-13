Feds set to meet with fighter jet firms as questions swirl over interim Super Hornet deal

OTTAWA—Federal officials are expected to sit down with representatives from different fighter jet makers in Paris next week, as uncertainty swirls over the Trudeau government’s plan to buy “interim” Super Hornets.The meetings on the sidelines of the prestigious Paris Air Show are being billed as the first step towards the eventual launch of a competition to replace Canada’s aging CF-18 fleet with 88 new fighters.That is how many warplanes the Liberals’ new defence policy calls for Canada to buy, an increase from the 65 previously promised by the Conservatives under Stephen Harper.Read more: Ottawa says it will review Boeing military bid amid legal battle with BombardierArticle Continued BelowFighter jet talks ‘suspended’ with Boeing amid its trade spat with Bombardier, Ottawa saysThe policy estimates the cost at between $15 billion and $19 billion, up from the $9 billion previously budgeted by the Tories.But while much of the attention will be on the competition, which the government says it will launch in 2019, the companies are also expected to pitch their own ability to sell Canada “interim” jets if needed.