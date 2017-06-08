Fees for bottlers of water jump from $3.71 to $503.71

It’s not a drop in the bucket.The Ontario government has made it official by announcing fees for bottlers of water will jump from $3.71 for a million litres of groundwater taken to $503.71 per million litres, later this summer.“This increased fee, along with the other measures we’ve taken, will help increase groundwater protection and scientific understanding of how to best manage this vital resource,” Environment and Climate Change Minister Glen Murray said in a statement Thursday.“As the impacts from climate change become more prevalent, Ontario is taking action to ensure water resources are better protected and that we have the best science available,” said Murray.Premier Kathleen Wynne’s government wants to discourage use of bottled water, which creates around 180 times more greenhouse gas emissions than tap water due to the use of plastic bottles and the fuel used to ship it to market.Article Continued Below“I really think we need to look at the culture around bottled water. Why are we all drinking water out of bottles when most of us don’t need to?” Wynne said in an interview with The Canadian Press last December.“Do all of us need to be using bottled water? I think we need to have a bigger look at the whole industry, and our role in regulating it,” she said.Wynne was moved to act after Nestle Waters Canada bought a well that Centre Wellington township had hoped to use to sate that growing community’s thirst.