Female parking enforcement officer grilled by defence lawyer at sex assault trial: DiManno

WARNING: Contains graphic contentWhat a succubus, a sexual demon, an insatiable skank.The libidinous floozy of a young man’s — or old man’s — dreams.She wanted it. She asked for it. She made it happen.Not that there’s anything wrong with any of that, except when the woman afterwards cries rape.Article Continued BelowWhich is what defense lawyer Harry Black posited six ways from Sunday on Thursday, with a sexual assault complainant in the stand.It was the alleged victim who orchestrated events in a hotel room in the early morning hours of January 16, 2015, in this version of events.From the moment she reached out and attempted to undo one man’s shirt-button — “I did not” — to going up into the pre-booked room and unzipping his pants — “I did not” — to demanding “Are you going to f— me?” — “I did not” — it was all down to her, the ménage à quatre that ensued. The three police constables merely did a wanton woman’s bidding: first one, then the other, then one and the other together, then the other-other.