Fentanyl killed at least 374 in B.C. last year. Toronto officials are launching a plan to stop it from happening here

Toronto officials don’t know why B.C.’s deadly fentanyl crisis has not yet spread to the city, but they’re aiming to ensure it never does.On Monday, Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Toronto’s acting medical officer of health, will chair the first in a series of monthly gatherings in a joint effort to prevent any spike in overdoses involving fentanyl and other illicit opioid drugs.Mayor John Tory, city manager Peter Wallace, paramedics, police, harm-reduction advocates and others in the “Toronto overdose surveillance & alert partnership” will focus at home while warily looking west to the shocking toll fentanyl, a highly potent anesthetic commonly used for surgery, has taken on Vancouver.Last month the B.C. coroner’s office issued an urgent warning after at least 11 people in the province died on one day, six in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. In B.C. there were 374 overdose deaths involving fentanyl detected between January and October 2016 — up 194 per cent over the previous year.Fentanyl, often mixed by traffickers with heroin or cocaine, is up to 100 times more toxic than morphine. B.C. victims include addicts with jobs, families and children as well as those in Vancouver’s infamous “shooting gallery.”Article Continued Below“I don’t think anyone truly has the answer to the question why they are seeing so many deaths in Vancouver and we’re not yet seeing that situation here,” said Shaun Hopkins, manager of the Toronto Public Health’s “The Works” harm-reduction program, in an interview Thursday.“By putting preventative measures in place and looking at this issue in a comprehensive way, hopefully we will not experience the kinds of deaths and situations they are seeing in Vancouver.”There are signs in Toronto of increased fentanyl use, including a “bootleg” version — but nothing like the explosion seen out west.

