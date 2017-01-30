Fiat and fury are distorting America as beacon of freedom: DiManno

You over there, white lady in Wisconsin working as a part-time cashier, is this what you’d envisioned when casting your ballot for Donald Trump?And how about you, fifth-generation Irish-American male, jobless in the Rust Belt, are you feeling vindicated now?Or you, a Latino in Florida — among the 29 per cent cross-country from that ethnic constituency who shockingly voted for a Republican candidate despite his vow to build a wall along the Mexico border. Are you pleased with the perversities cascading from a slew of executive orders signed by President Trump in his first nine days as occupant of the Oval Office?There has been little polling as yet — if, indeed, polls should be trusted following their colossally erroneous electoral predictions — of Trump’s radical overhaul of U.S. policy straight out of the chute, his disdain for all the principles that have distinguished America across centuries of defining doctrines.Thing is, I fear this is precisely what Trumpists wanted to see unfold in the transitioning of the United States into a mean and intolerant nation, unhinged from its founding tenets. Because, apart from the handful of congressional Republicans, four senators (as of Sunday) and a couple of governors who bravely castigated the president’s banning of nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, revulsion for the worst of the executive order — Friday’s toxic edict aimed squarely at Muslims — has not triggered a party-base backlash.Article Continued BelowREAD MORE:Canadian permanent residents exempt from travel banUncertainty, apprehension means shelving travel plans to the U.S.