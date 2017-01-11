Fighting over condoms, the Knights of Maltas challenge Pope Francis authority

VATICAN CITY—The Knights of Malta, the ancient Catholic lay order, is refusing to co-operate with a Vatican investigation into the sacking of a top official over a condom scandal — and is warning its members to toe the line if they choose to speak with investigators.In a statement Tuesday, the Knights called Pope Francis’ investigation legally “irrelevant” and aimed at limiting its sovereignty. It insisted that the ouster of its grand chancellor, Albrecht von Boeselager, was an act of internal governance that in no way involves religious superiors.The order told its members that if they speak with Vatican-appointed investigators, they cannot contradict the decision of the order’s leadership to replace Boeselager.Boeselager was suspended Dec. 8 after he refused a demand by the top Knight, Matthew Festing, to resign over revelations that the order’s charity branch distributed tens of thousands of condoms in Burma under his watch.Church teaching forbids the use of artificial contraception; Boeselager has said he didn’t know about the condom distribution program and eventually stopped it when he learned of it.Article Continued BelowBoeselager has said Festing — in the presence of conservative Cardinal Raymond Burke — indicated that the Holy See wanted him to quit. But the Vatican’s secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, has since said the pope wanted no such thing.Burke, who is a top critic of Francis’ but also the pontiff’s ambassador to the Knights of Malta, is a hardliner on enforcing church teaching on sexual morals.As a result, the dispute in some way reflects the broader ideological divisions in the Catholic Church that have intensified during Francis’ papacy, which has emphasized the merciful side of the church over its doctrinaire side.

