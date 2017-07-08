Finally here: Refugee reaches U.S. ahead of Trumps latest travel ban rules

SAN DIEGO—Ali Said fled war-torn Somalia two decades ago after his right leg was blown off by a grenade. Last year, the father of seven was shot in his other leg by robbers while living in a Kenyan refugee camp.Said rolled his wheelchair up to a desk in an office hours after arriving in California from Kenya, saying he felt unbelievably lucky: He and his family are among the last refugees allowed into the United States before the Trump administration’s latest travel ban rules kick in.“Until this moment, in this interview, I still don’t believe that I’m in the United States,” Said told The Associated Press through a translator Thursday at the International Rescue Committee’s office in San Diego, smiling while his two sons hung at the back of his wheelchair.Read the latest news on U.S. President Donald Trump“So during the flight, we all were saying that we are in a dream and it’s not true yet until we finally landed at LAX, and we all said to each other: ‘Yeah, we’re finally here. We made it,’” he said.Article Continued BelowThe U.S. refugee program will be suspended Wednesday when a cap of 50,000 refugee admissions for the fiscal year — the lowest in a decade — was expected to be reached, according to the U.S. State Department.Ali Said, of Somalia, whose leg was blown off by a grenade, says he feels unbelievably lucky to be among the last refugees allowed into the United States before stricter rules kick in as part of the Trump administration's travel ban. (Gregory Bull / AP) Once the cap is hit, only refugees who have a relationship with an immediate family member or ties to a business in the United States will be eligible for admission during the 120-day suspension, State Department guidelines say.Those guidelines come after the Supreme Court partially reinstated U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order banning citizens of six mainly Muslim countries and refugees from coming into the U.S.