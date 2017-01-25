Finance Canada drops massive hint on budget date

OTTAWA—As long as there are federal budgets in Ottawa, there will be journalists speculating on the date of the federal budget in Ottawa.But Finance Canada may have just dropped a fairly big hint on when Bill Morneau will deliver the Liberal government’s sophomore budget. A contract for printing services for a “2017 Finance Project,” which sounds suspiciously like a budget, was posted by the department on Wednesday.The contract, which runs from Feb. 2 to Mar. 31, notes that all “deliverables” are due on or before Feb. 28, 2017. Now, a few words of caution: The House of Commons doesn’t actually sit the week of Feb. 28, so it is rather unlikely that’s the big day. Article Continued BelowBut, with rumours of a February budget already circulating among the capital’s chattering classes, the contract does give us at least a window for speculation. Morneau’s office would not confirm the wild guess on Wednesday.“We do not speculate on what’s in the budget, or when it will be delivered,” wrote Daniel Lauzon, Morneau’s director of communications, in an email to the Star.

