Fire crews begin demolition of North York mansion following New Years blaze

Fire crews began demolishing what’s left of a North York mansion on Monday after a three-alarm fire ravaged the home in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.Toronto Fire was alerted to the blaze that engulfed the multimillion dollar property on Forest Heights Boulevard, near Bayview Ave. and Hwy. 401, just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.Nobody was in the house at the time, as it’s under construction with no one living in it, according to Mike Ross of the Ontario Fire Marshal’s office.He said it’s unclear what caused the fire, but it appears to have originated toward the back of the house.All that was left standing after firefighters put out the flames was the front of the structure and parts of the side walls.Article Continued Below“We haven’t really narrowed down the ‘where’ yet,” said Ross. “To facilitate the investigation part, we’re going to have to demolish it.”Crews were waiting for the gas service to be terminated Monday before using their equipment to remove the structure’s freestanding walls.The house was in more than 15,000 sq. ft., Ross said, so there were two to three feet of debris to remove.

