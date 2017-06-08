Fired FBI director James Comey testifies at senate hearing on ties between Trump campaign and Russia

WASHINGTON—U.S. President Donald Trump demanded “loyalty” from the director of the FBI, James Comey, and tried to get him to end the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, Comey plans to say in testimony on Thursday.Comey’s remarks conflict with Trump’s claim that he never made such a request to close the Flynn probe. They corroborate a New York Times report in May that Trump had dismissed as entirely false. And they may produce more questions about whether the president tried to obstruct justice.Comey, whom Trump fired in May, is scheduled to make a hotly anticipated appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday. His opening statement, released by the committee Wednesday at Comey’s request, suggests he will confirm the reporting Trump described as “fake news” and the product of invented anonymous sources.Comey will do so on wall-to-wall television. All of the major U.S. networks planned to cancel regular programming to broadcast the testimony live.Article Continued BelowTrump’s defenders seized on the two parts of the seven-page statement that were helpful to him. Comey, they noted, confirmed Trump’s claim that he had told Trump he was not personally under investigation. And Comey said he did not believe Trump was asking him to abandon the entire investigation related to his campaign’s dealings with Russia, just the Flynn component.Fired FBI director James Comey is making his first public comments since being fired by President Donald Trump and, according to his prepared remarks, will talk about the president's efforts put the investigation behind him. (Associated Press) “The president feels completely and totally vindicated,” Trump’s lawyer on the Russia matter, Marc Kasowitz, said in a statement.On the whole, though, the testimony is likely to be damaging to Trump. Comey paints a portrait of a president who, at very least, behaved inappropriately on numerous occasions — trampling boundaries between the White House and law enforcement and attempting to ensnare his FBI director in a relationship of improper dependence.An hour after Kasowitz issued his statement, Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, issued a statement that suggested Trump was not entirely thrilled.