Firefighters battling massive blaze in London high-rise building

LONDON —Two hundred firefighters were fighting a huge blaze at a west London apartment tower early Wednesday, the fire brigade said, with reports that people were trapped inside the burning building.The fire had engulfed the block from the second storey up to the 27th, and pictures posted by the fire brigade showed huge tongues of flame licking up the side of the building, near the White City area.Eyewitnesses were telling the BBC that they feared the building would collapse.George Clarke, a television presenter who lives nearby, told BBC Radio 5 Live he could see people at the top."I was in bed and heard 'beep, beep, beep' and thought, 'I'll get up and run downstairs as quickly as I could.'"I thought it might be a car alarm outside and saw the glow through the windows. I'm getting covered in ash, that's how bad it is. I'm 100 meters away and I'm absolutely covered in ash," he continued."It's so heartbreaking, I've seen someone flashing their torches at the top level and they obviously can't get out."The Metropolitan Police were planning to evacuate, as the entire tower block was in flames and there were fears the building would collapse, the BBC reported.