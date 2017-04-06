Firefighters push for bill that would improve safety by identifying construction materials at fire scenes

Firefighters are hoping MPPs will support a private members’ bill aimed at keeping them safer by requiring many buildings to post information on whether they have fast-burning trusses under the roof and floors.The knowledge can make a life-and-death difference for firefighters when officers are deciding whether they should enter or climb on the roof of a burning building to knock down a blaze, said Ed Shaw, chief of the North Perth Fire Department in the Listowel area.“That floor, we know, can fail within so many minutes,” he said Thursday as Progressive Conservative MPP Randy Pettapiece (Perth-Wellington) detailed his proposed legislation.It mirrors laws already in place in several Ontario municipalities, including Stratford, as well as the states of New Jersey, New York, Illinois and Florida.They all require emblems to be posted on commercial and industrial buildings and residential buildings of three or more units indicating that lightweight and truss construction was used.Article Continued BelowIt is becoming more common in new buildings and renovations of older buildings – instead of old-style floor and roof joists – but the new composite components burn more than twice as fast, Pettapiece said.The bill would be “another tool in the toolbox for firefighters,” he told a news conference before it went to a vote that could send it to a legislative committee for further study.While a traditional joist burns in 15 minutes, a pre-engineered joist burns in just 6 – about as long as it can take fire trucks to get to the scene.