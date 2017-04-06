Firefighters struggle to battle 5-alarm blaze at Scarborough auto wrecker

Firefighters were struggling to put out a five-alarm fire at a Scarborough auto wrecker Thursday afternoon, battling windy conditions and a lack of water access.The flames started in an oil pit at Standard Auto Wreckers, at Steeles Ave. and Sewell’s Rd., just after 11 a.m. Photos from the scene show an enormous plume of heavy, black smoke. “There were no hydrants in this yard,” said Capt. David Eckerman of Toronto Fire Services. “They’re pretty frustrated.” A similar fire gutted the same site in March 2014. At the time, the Star reported that the nearest fire hydrant was a kilometre and a half away. The flames started in an oil pit at Standard Auto Wreckers at Steeles Ave. and Sewell’s Rd. (Vince Talotta/Toronto Star) Article Continued BelowEckerman said firefighters at the scene have had to pump water from some distance away, and have asked the City of Toronto to boost water pressure. The oil pit appears to be a reservoir where staff would drain engine fluids from cars brought to the wreckers, Eckerman said, adding that it was likely meant to be drained once full.“Somewhere in that process, it became a blaze and at this point we don’t know how it happened,” he said. Firefighters at the scene had to pump water from some distance away because there were no hydrants in the yard, said Capt. David Eckerman of Toronto Fire Services. (Vince Talotta/Toronto Star) The flames then spread to buildings at the site, Eckerman said. There’s also concern about tires beginning to burn.