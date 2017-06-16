First Nation wants apology after doctors office painkiller memo directed at Indigenous patients

MIRAMICHI, N.B.—A New Brunswick First Nation is seeking an apology after a doctor’s office posted a note asking Indigenous people not to request tranquilizers or pain medications.Social worker Maxine Ginnish, who is employed at the Rising Sun Healing Centre in Eel Ground First Nation, took a photograph of the handwritten note and distributed it on social media.The note Ginnish posted says, “Attention: native patients please don’t ask for tranquilizers or pain medications,” and she says it was taped to the reception desk at the Miramichi office of Dr. Allister Carter.Ginnish said the note is inappropriate and stigmatizes the First Nations community.“They’re marginalizing one group of people when we are all suffering from addictions issues,” she said in an interview Friday.Article Continued Below“Addiction is one of the things that is not prejudiced at all, it doesn’t care who you are, so to single out one group of people . . . that’s racism. It’s not right,” she said.“We definitely need an apology and there needs to be some cultural sensitivity into that office and more awareness of addiction and the reality that we’re all struggling with it.”The registrar of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of New Brunswick says Carter contacted him and told him he has taken down the sign.