Five goals in one game it happened on Jan. 19, 1932

He shoots, he scores – five times!A towering figure on ice at 6-foot-1, right wing Charlie Conacher defied all odds after returning from a six-game absence to serve up five devastating goals against the New York Americans on Jan. 19, 1932 – the first in Maple Leafs' history.Setting the tone with an early goal and assist in the first period, "The Big Bomber" extended past the hat trick with two more goals in the second period and another two in the third that led to a crushing 11-3 victory against New York.Born and raised on Toronto's Davenport Rd., Conacher was first noticed while playing junior hockey for the Toronto Marlboros. Achieving staggering scoring numbers, he led his team to the Memorial Cup playoffs in 1928 and 1929.Shortly after, the 18-year-old became an immediate sensation alongside Joe Primeau and Harvey "Busher" Jackson, known as the "Kid Line" for their inexperience, when he was signed to the Maple Leafs in the following season. He retained his reputation for being a ruthless scorer, scoring the first NHL goal at the Maple Leaf Gardens, and being a key team-member that led to Toronto's 1932 Stanley Cup championship.In his career, the right wing led the NHL five times in goals, and twice in overall scoring."The city of Toronto celebrated like it had never before celebrated. Charlie was again among several heroes for the Leafs, leading the playoffs with six goals," the Hockey Hall of Fame wrote.