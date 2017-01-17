Florida airport shooting suspect blamed mind control, Daesh ties

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — The man suspected of fatally shooting five people and wounding six others at a Florida airport told investigators initially he was under government mind control and then claimed to be inspired by Daesh websites and chat rooms, authorities said at a hearing Tuesday.FBI agent Michael Ferlazzo also confirmed that the 9mm Walther handgun used in the Jan. 6 shooting rampage at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is the same weapon Anchorage, Alaska, police seized and later returned to 26-year-old Esteban Santiago last year.Ferlazzo testified at a bond hearing that Santiago mentioned after the shooting that his mind was under some kind of government control. Later in the interview he claimed to have been inspired by Daesh, also known as ISIS or ISIL, related chat rooms and websites, although it is not clear if the FBI has been able to corroborate any terror-related claims.U.S. Magistrate Judge Lurana Snow set a Jan. 30 arraignment hearing for Santiago to enter a formal plea. Snow ordered Santiago kept in custody as a risk of flight and a danger to the community, which Assistant U.S. Attorney Rick Del Toro said was clear from his actions at the airport.“He has admitted to all of the facts with respect to the terrible and tragic events of Jan. 6,” Del Toro said. “These were vulnerable victims who he shot down methodically.”Article Continued BelowSantiago could get the death penalty if convicted of federal airport violence and firearms charges that resulted in death. His public defender, Robert Bérubé, said Santiago would not contest the pretrial detention order.“Mr. Santiago is prepared to remain in custody,” Bérubé said.Investigators say Santiago legally brought a gun box containing his weapon and ammunition as checked luggage for his flight, then retrieved it at the Florida airport and went into a bathroom. After loading the gun, authorities say he came out firing randomly and then laid down on the floor after using all 15 bullets in two clips.