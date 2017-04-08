Florida gym shooting leaves one dead, two wounded

CORAL GABLES, FLA.—Gunfire erupted during a dispute between a former gym employee and a manager Saturday, leaving one person dead and two others seriously wounded at an upscale shopping mall, police said.The shooting at the Equinox gym shuttered the Shops at Merrick Park for the day while investigators talked to witnesses and pieced together what happened. Police did not say who opened fire, or who was wounded and who was killed.The wounded were airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center. There was no immediate word on their conditions.“It appears to be an ex-employee, managerial dispute that triggered this shooting,” Miami-Dade Police Det. Alvaro Zabaleta said.The mall is within a few kilometres of the University of Miami campus. Former Miami baseball standout Javy Rodriguez said he was inside the gym when the shots started, writing on Facebook that he ran to safety.Article Continued Below“Equinox workers did an amazing job of calmly . . . getting the rest out of there,” Rodriguez said.Equinox’s corporate offices did not immediately respond to requests for comment.A Coral Gables police officer patrolling the mall was told by a security officer shortly before 1 p.m. that shots had been fired, said Coral Gables Chief of Police Ed Hudak. A mall security system was activated and people in other stores and restaurants were told to remain inside or escorted to safety.