Fog may cause near-zero visibility in GTA, warns Environment Canada

Foggy conditions may cause near-zero visibility in Toronto and the GTA Saturday night, creating dangerous driving conditions, Environment Canada warns.Environment Canada issued the fog advisory just before 3:15 p.m., and is expected to leave it in place until Sunday. The warning covers all of southern Ontario, though the visibility issues will likely not be so severe everywhere. “Tonight, it could get down to zero visibility at times (in the GTA),” said Environment Canada meteorologist David Rodgers.“It could be patchy or dense in many areas.”By 5 p.m., visibility was already down to less than a kilometre in Buttonville and on the Toronto Islands, Rodgers said.Article Continued Below“This fog will clear slowly tomorrow morning,” he said.“It might last until late morning or early afternoon. We’ll be watching this all day for sure.”Until then, however, Environment Canada is advising drivers to be extremely careful.