Food trucks play musical chairs as numbers surge in Toronto

By 8:30 a.m., Randy Kangal has already been downtown in his food truck for an hour.He won’t start selling roti and jerk chicken until lunchtime. But he’s got to get here early if he wants one of the coveted parking spots near University Ave. and College St.For food trucks in Toronto, finding a place to sell can be a game of musical chairs. As soon as on-street parking starts, you have to be ready to pounce — or risk losing a day of business.It’s not just a matter of finding a free space. Only two food trucks are allowed per city block, and trucks have to be at least 30 metres away from any restaurant. In a foodie city like Toronto, that can pose a challenge.City council further relaxed the rules around food trucks in May 2015 — the new regulations reduced the distance between food trucks and restaurants from 50 to 30 metres, and increased the time food trucks could operate from three to five hours. Two years later, the number of food trucks in Toronto has been steadily growing — but so has the competition for good parking.Article Continued BelowAs of May 25, the city has already issued 60 mobile vending permits for food trucks this year, up from 55 for all of 2016. In 2014, there were only 16 permitted food trucks.After driving in from Mississauga, Kangal usually waits around on a side street for a while. But at 8:30, it’s time to start circling the block.“You have to try to get in there before your competitor beats you to it,” says Kangal, driving the Randy’s Roti truck up and down University. He turns on both College and Dundas St., eyeing his favourite place near the hospital.